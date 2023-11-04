Chinese warplane fired flares at Canadian chopper over South China Sea

Chinese warplanes buzzed a Canadian helicopter over international waters in the South China Sea last weekend and then fired flares at it, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Friday, saying the incidents had put the crew in danger.

His comments marked the second time in two weeks that Canada has accused China’s air force of unsafe behaviour.

In mid-October, Blair said a Chinese aircraft had come within five metres (16 feet) of a surveillance plane taking part in a UN operation to enforce sanctions against North Korea.

Blair said a Chinese plane had initially flown right over the Canadian Cyclone helicopter on Sunday, causing it to experience significant turbulence.

Canada’s Minister of National Defence Bill Blair attends a summit in Ottawa in October. Photo: Reuters

Later that day another plane launched flares directly in front of the helicopter, forcing it to swerve to avoid being hit.