New York judge widens Trump case gag order to include his lawyers

A judge on Friday issued an expanded gag order in the New York state civil fraud case against Donald Trump, while a federal appeal court temporarily lifted similar restrictions in a criminal case against the former US president in Washington.

The order issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan bars public statements by lawyers in the case about the judge’s communications with his staff.

The case brought by New York state’s attorney general accuses Trump of inflating his assets and net worth to obtain favourable bank loans and lower insurance premiums.

Engoron first imposed a gag order on October 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge’s principal law clerk posing with US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer’s “girlfriend”.

The judge has fined Trump US$15,000 for twice violating that gag order. The expanded gag order covers lawyers as well after a member of Trump’s legal team, Christopher Kise, objected to the clerk passing notes to the judge during the trial.