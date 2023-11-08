A jewellery dealer from Hong Kong was robbed by a group of men in the US after they crashed their vehicle into his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four men in black ski masks driving a black Dodge Caravan crashed into a black Alfa Romeo about 1.30pm on October 24, disabling the car on the eastbound 10 Freeway, near Arlington Avenue, CHP investigators said in a news release.

A Ford Mustang was also hit during the crash.

The men – armed with a crowbar and a hammer – ran out of the Dodge toward the Alfa Romeo and looked inside the vehicle and the boot while the victim knelt with his hands in the air, video from the incident showed.