4 men rob Hong Kong jewellery dealer after crashing into his car on California expressway
- Footage shows four men wearing ski masks and armed with a crowbar and hammer looking inside the victim’s vehicle while he knelt with his hands in the air
- The victim was visiting from Hong Kong and left the US the day after the incident
A jewellery dealer from Hong Kong was robbed by a group of men in the US after they crashed their vehicle into his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four men in black ski masks driving a black Dodge Caravan crashed into a black Alfa Romeo about 1.30pm on October 24, disabling the car on the eastbound 10 Freeway, near Arlington Avenue, CHP investigators said in a news release.
A Ford Mustang was also hit during the crash.
The men – armed with a crowbar and a hammer – ran out of the Dodge toward the Alfa Romeo and looked inside the vehicle and the boot while the victim knelt with his hands in the air, video from the incident showed.
The victim was a jewellery dealer visiting from Hong Kong and left the US the day after he was robbed, a CHP spokesperson told KTLA.
The video suggests the Dodge Caravan became disabled in the crash.
Hong Kong police arrest 17-year-old in connection with robbery of watch store
The men escaped in a white Chevrolet Malibu after the robbery, authorities said.
No arrests have been made and there were no further updates to the investigation as of Monday, according to NBC 4.