US prosecutors on Wednesday charged three people with running a high-end brothel network out of apartment complexes in greater Boston and northern Virginia whose customers included elected officials, tech and pharmaceutical executives, lawyers, professors and military officers.

Federal prosecutors in Boston did not identify any of the “wealthy and well-connected clientele” that they say paid up to US$600 per hour for sexual encounters with predominantly Asian women who were being exploited through sex trafficking.

Acting US Attorney Josh Levy announced charges against the brothels’ alleged operators: Han Lee, 41, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Massachusetts and James Lee, 68, of California.

Levy said the probe was “just getting started” and that investigators were gathering more evidence after executing search warrants at locations in Massachusetts, Virginia and California on Wednesday. The US government meanwhile seized the domains for two websites tied to the prostitution ring, authorities said.

“We’re committed to working closely with our federal, state and local partners to hold accountable the people who both ran this ring and the people who fuelled the demand for this ring,” Levy said at a press conference.