US Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t run for re-election, in blow to Democrats

US Senator Joe Manchin announced on Thursday that he will not seek re-election, a blow to Democrats’ prospects for keeping the Senate majority in 2025.

Manchin, 76, is widely seen as the only realistic chance for Democrats to keep the seat in Republican-trending West Virginia, which Donald Trump won by 39 percentage points in 2020.

He hinted in his statement at a potential presidential run as a third-party candidate, which risks drawing support away from US President Joe Biden’s bid for re-election.

“What I will be doing is travelling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilise the middle and bring Americans together,” Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin is an original honorary co-chairman of No Labels, a group that started as a centrist policy group but which is now laying the groundwork for a possible third-party campaign for president.