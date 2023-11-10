A ransomware attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trades in the US Treasury market on Thursday but market sources said the impact seemed to be limited.

ICBC Financial Services said in a statement a ransomware attack resulted in disruption to certain systems and it was conducting an investigation and “progressing its recovery efforts”.

The bank said it had successfully cleared US Treasury trades executed on Wednesday and repurchase agreements (repo) financing trades done on Thursday.

“In general, the event had a limited impact on the market,” said Scott Skrym, executive vice-president for fixed income and repo at broker-dealer Curvature Securities.

A booth for the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is seen at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing in September 2020. Photo: Reuters

In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt an organisation’s systems and demand ransom payments in exchange for unlocking them. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.