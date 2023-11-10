Canada police investigate video warning Sikhs not to fly Air India

Canada ’s federal police are investigating a warning in videos circulating online not to fly Air India starting November 19, the transport minister said on Thursday.

“We take every threat seriously, especially when it concerns airlines,” Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told reporters in Ottawa.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, he added, “is doing an investigation.”

The videos, posted online in the last week, feature Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the US-based Sikhs for Justice, which advocates the creation of a separate Sikh state carved out of India.