Moody’s downgrades outlook on US credit rating from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’

Moody’s on Friday changed its outlook on the US credit rating to “negative” from “stable” citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability.

The move follows a rating downgrade of the sovereign by another rating agency, Fitch, earlier this year, which came after months of political brinkmanship around the US debt ceiling.

“Continued political polarisation within US Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Republicans who control the US House of Representatives expect to release a stopgap spending measure on Saturday, aimed at averting a partial government shutdown by keeping federal agencies open when current funding expires next Friday.

Lawmakers in the US Congress are struggling to reach a deal to head off a looming partial government shutdown. Photo: Reuters

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain a top rating for the US government. Fitch changed its rating from triple-A to AA+ in August joining S&P, which has an AA+ rating since 2011.