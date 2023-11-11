Moody’s downgrades outlook on US credit rating from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’
- The agency cited ‘continued political polarisation’ within the US Congress, and points to large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability
- Despite the shift to a negative outlook, Moody’s remains the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain a top rating for the US government
Moody’s on Friday changed its outlook on the US credit rating to “negative” from “stable” citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability.
The move follows a rating downgrade of the sovereign by another rating agency, Fitch, earlier this year, which came after months of political brinkmanship around the US debt ceiling.
“Continued political polarisation within US Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability,” Moody’s said in a statement.
Republicans who control the US House of Representatives expect to release a stopgap spending measure on Saturday, aimed at averting a partial government shutdown by keeping federal agencies open when current funding expires next Friday.
Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain a top rating for the US government. Fitch changed its rating from triple-A to AA+ in August joining S&P, which has an AA+ rating since 2011.
While it changed its outlook – indicating that a downgrade is possible over the medium term – Moody’s affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at “Aaa” citing the US credit and economic strengths.
“The US’ institutional and governance strength is also very high, supported in particular by monetary and macroeconomic policy effectiveness,” it said.
Top officials in US President Joe Biden’s administration rejected the move.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was “yet another consequence of congressional Republican extremism and dysfunction”.
“While the statement by Moody’s maintains the United States’ AAA rating, we disagree with the shift to a negative outlook. The American economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s pre-eminent safe and liquid asset,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.
Adeyemo said the Biden administration had shown its commitment to fiscal sustainability, including through over US$1 trillion in deficit reduction measures included in a June agreement struck with Congress on raising the US debt limit, and Biden’s proposal to reduce the deficit by nearly US$2.5 trillion over the next decade.