A top-selling biography of billionaire Elon Musk is being adapted into a film with prolific US director Darren Aronofsky already attached, production company A24 said on Friday.

The author of “Elon Musk,” star biographer Walter Isaacson, had a previous book on Apple founder Steve Jobs made into a 2015 film starring Michael Fassbender.

A representative for A24 confirmed to AFP that it had won a “highly competitive” deal for the rights to Issacson’s book, with “top studios and filmmakers in contention too.”

The production company was behind last year’s multi-Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, as well as “The Whale”, whose leading man Brendan Fraser took home Best Actor.