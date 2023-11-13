Ukraine delegation lands in US for talks: presidency
- Ukraine presidential aide Andriy Yermak said his delegation will discuss cooperation and support to his war-torn country
- ‘I am grateful to our partners for their support of Ukraine. Together we are strong,’ Yermak said on Sunday
Ukraine presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Sunday he had arrived in the United States with a delegation headed by the economy minister for talks on cooperation and support to his war-torn country.
“I will have meetings in the White House, Congress, think tanks and with representatives of civil society organisations,” Yermak said.
‘One war for another’: Ukrainians who fled Russian invasion return from Israel
The delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko will discuss “the president’s formula for peace, strengthening Ukraine’s defence, comprehensively deepening our cooperation and many other important topics,” he added.
Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky are regularly meeting Western leaders to try to stave off conflict fatigue.
“I am grateful to our partners for their support of Ukraine. Together we are strong,” Yermak said.
Repeated attacks by Moscow’s forces last year targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures for long periods.
“We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said in his daily address.
“All our attention should be focused on defence … on everything that Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to get through this winter and to increase the capabilities of our troops.”
Kyiv has already said it was bolstering defences to protect key infrastructure.
“The Ukrainian air shield is already stronger than last year,” Zelensky said.
“Unfortunately, (the air shield) does not yet fully protect the entire territory. And we are working to make it even better.”
Zelensky called on the international community to echo his appeal.