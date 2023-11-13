Ukraine delegation lands in US for talks: presidency

Ukraine presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Sunday he had arrived in the United States with a delegation headed by the economy minister for talks on cooperation and support to his war-torn country.

“I will have meetings in the White House, Congress, think tanks and with representatives of civil society organisations,” Yermak said.

The delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko will discuss “the president’s formula for peace, strengthening Ukraine’s defence, comprehensively deepening our cooperation and many other important topics,” he added.