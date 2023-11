San Francisco’s push to use a major international conference to reverse its image as a city in decline is getting off to a rocky start.

A Czech journalist and his camera crew were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening by three armed assailants, according to a statement from the San Francisco police.

The incident occurred in the North Beach neighbourhood, about 3km (2 miles) from the city’s downtown, where world leaders are meeting for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( Apec ) summit.

“The suspects demanded their production equipment and the victims complied,” the police said. “The suspects then entered their vehicle and fled from the scene.”