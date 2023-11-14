A Los Angeles man was charged on Monday with murder for allegedly killing his wife and her parents, then stuffing dismembered body parts into a trash bag, prosecutors announced Monday.

Samuel Haskell, 35, was charged with three counts of murder with special circumstances of committing multiple murders and could face life in prison without the chance of parole if convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

During a court appearance, Haskell’s arraignment was postponed and he was ordered held without bail. An email seeking comment from Joseph Gutierrez, a lawyer who represented him in court Monday, wasn’t immediately returned.

Haskell lived in the Tarzana neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley with his wife, their three young children and her parents.