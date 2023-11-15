Trump echoed Nazis with use of word ‘vermin’, Biden says

US President Joe Biden attacked former president Donald Trump for using the word “vermin” to refer to his political enemies, saying it echoed the language of Nazi Germany.

At a recent rally in New Hampshire, Trump repeated his false claim that fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election and told the crowd he would “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections”.

Biden said Trump’s comments echoed language heard in Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“In just the last few days, Trump has said if he returns to office he’s gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the ‘vermin … in America’ … it echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany in the 30s. It isn’t even the first time,” Biden said at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Donald Trump at a campaign event in Claremont, New Hampshire. Photo: AFP

“Trump also recently talked about quote, ‘the blood of America is being poisoned’ … Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany.” Biden said.