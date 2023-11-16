US federal pension fund to exclude Hong Kong investments, amid China tensions

The main US federal government pension will exclude investments in Hong Kong, in addition to mainland China, from its US$68 billion international fund, amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The US$771 billion Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board said it will switch the benchmark index for its international fund, effectively ridding exposure to Hong Kong, according to a statement on November 14. It already avoids investments on the mainland.

The change comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, as Washington is trying to prevent China from acquiring high-end computer chips and imposed curbs on US investments in the world’s second-largest economy. Other pensions have also trimmed back China exposure in recent years.

The so-called I fund, which manages pensions for nearly 7 million federal employees, is shifting to the MSCI All Country World ex-USA ex-China ex-Hong Kong Investable Market Index next year. The fund was previously benchmarked against the MSCI Europe, Australasia and Far East Index.

“If the current investment restrictions on China are the beginning of further restrictions spanning China and Hong Kong investments, this level of uncertainty can outweigh the benefits of expanding the I Fund to include China and retaining exposure to Hong Kong,” it quoted consultancy Aon Plc in the statement.