Joe Manchin says he is ‘absolutely’ considering a run for US president

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said he is considering launching a presidential campaign, moving closer toward a bid that could shake up the 2024 election.

“I will do anything I can to help my country, and you’re saying, ‘Does that mean you would consider it?’ Absolutely,” Manchin, a Democrat, said on Wednesday in an interview with NBC News.

The comments are the strongest signal Manchin has sent that he could mount an independent presidential run, a move likely to pull support from US President Joe Biden’s base of voters.

Manchin, 76, is set to go on a cross-country tour to listen to Americans’ concerns and said he would have to figure out if there is voter appetite for a moderate candidate before deciding whether to run. He announced last week he will not seek re-election to the Senate.

The senator is a Democrat representing a state where former US president Donald Trump beat Biden by nearly 40 percentage points in 2020.