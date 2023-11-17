A Canadian man who used his truck to run down a Muslim family out for a walk was found guilty on Thursday in Canada’s first murder trial in which jurors were asked to consider a terrorism motive related to white supremacy.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, was convicted of four counts of first degree or premeditated murder, and one count of attempted murder. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

He acknowledged striking the Afzaal family with his pickup truck in June 2021 in London, Ontario, which left three generations of the family dead and a young boy orphaned.

The prosecution argued at trial that he was motivated by white supremacist ideology and sought to intimidate or terrorise Muslims.

Tabinda Bukhari, mother of Madiha Salman, reads a statement while being joined by family and friends outside the Superior Court of Justice after a verdict in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial was reached on Thursday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP

The defence said he had suffered a mental decline – which did not, however, meet the requirements for an insanity plea – and was in “a state of extreme confusion” after consuming hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms that weekend.