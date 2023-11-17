Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of ex-girlfriend

R&B vocalist Cassandra Ventura sued Sean “Diddy” Combs in federal court on Thursday, accusing the rapper and hip-hop mogul she once dated and whose music label she signed with of subjecting her to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape.

One of the central allegations against Combs by Ventura, who performs under the stage name Cassie, was that he forced her to engage in sex acts with a succession of male prostitutes he hired while he watched and filmed the encounters for his own pleasure.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Manhattan, also accuses Combs of regularly beating Ventura over the course of a 10-year professional and romantic relationship in which he controlled her through intimidation and by plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Ventura, 37, alleges that Combs raped her near the end of their relationship in 2018 when she broached the idea of leaving him.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. File photo: TNS

Combs’ lawyer, Ben Brafman, issued a statement saying his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations”.