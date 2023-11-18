White House condemns Elon Musk for spreading ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie

The White House on Friday accused Elon Musk of repeating a “hideous” antisemitic lie on his social media site X this week, calling it an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans”.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, responding to Musk’s post on Wednesday and referring to Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Representatives for Musk or X – formerly known as Twitter – could not immediately be reached for comment on the White House statement.

X earlier declined to comment on Musk’s post, which endorsed a post that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on Thursday: “When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world – it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.”