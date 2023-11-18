The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said in a statement Friday.

It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately as it begins a search for a permanent replacement.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment on what the alleged lack of candour was about.

Mira Murati, chief technology officer of OpenAI, speaks during an event in Laguna Beach, California, in October. Photo: AFP

The statement said Altman’s behaviour was hindering the board’s ability to exercise its responsibilities.