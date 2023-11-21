Elon Musk’s X Corp. on Monday sued non-profit Media Matters for driving advertisers away from the platform formerly known as Twitter by portraying it as rife with antisemitic content.

In a lawsuit filed in US federal court in Texas, X accuses the organisation of “tricking the algorithm into thinking Media Matters wanted to view both hateful content and content from large advertisers.”

Apple, Comcast, NBCUniversal and IBM were among high-profile brands that paused advertising on X last week after Media Matters reported finding ads displayed with pro-Nazi content.

The advertising exodus also came in the wake of Musk endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.