Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose accused of sexually assaulting model in 1989

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1989, according to a court filing reported by US media and seen by Agence France-Presse on Wednesday.

The plaintiff’s lawyers say in the complaint that “this action is timely pursuant to the NY Adult Survivors Act”, a New York law allowing alleged victims of sexual abuse to file civil suits past the statute of limitations.

The law expires at midnight on Thursday.

In the filing, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, alleges that Rose, now 61, “sexually assaulted her” and that she “did not consent and felt overpowered”.

Singer Axl Rose tours the grid before the start of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Rose, lead singer of the heavy rock band famous for albums like Appetite for Destruction, has yet to comment publicly.