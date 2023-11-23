A former high-ranking Canadian police official was found guilty Wednesday of leaking secrets to criminal organisations in a case that convulsed the country’s intelligence community.

Cameron Ortis, 51, was director general of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) national intelligence coordination unit until his arrest in 2020.

He was accused of using his position to access sensitive information from Canada and the powerful Five Eyes intelligence alliance – which also includes Australia, the United States, Britain and New Zealand.

He then tried to sell the information to individuals linked to money laundering schemes for Canada-listed terrorist groups.

Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer. Photo: AP

He also tipped off an individual about an undercover officer targeting one of his associates in Vancouver, which the prosecution said put the undercover cop at risk.