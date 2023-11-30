‘Hurtful and defamatory’: why new Anthony Bourdain biography is under fire

“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands,” wrote Bourdain in his 2001 book, “A Cook’s Tour.”

After Kissinger’s death on Wednesday, Bourdain’s words are now making the rounds on X , formerly Twitter.

An old tweet from Anthony Bourdain and his thoughts about Henry Kissinger have gone viral on X since the death of the former US diplomat. Photo: X/ Emissary of the night

A post by X user @EmissaryofNight has racked up over 800,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday evening. And screenshots of Bourdain’s words have been posted under announcements of Kissinger’s death on the platform.

Bourdain’s criticism of Kissinger continued later in life. He told the New Yorker in 2017, “I’m a big believer in moral gray areas, but, when it comes to that guy, in my view he should not be able to eat at a restaurant in New York.”

And in 2018, the last year of his life, Bourdain tweeted that he did not regret his words about Kissinger. That too, is being resurrected by users on the platform.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain (left), did not hide his disdain for the former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger. Photo: Handout/Reuters

Kissinger died aged 100 on Wednesday. As a former secretary of state and national security adviser, he was associated with US foreign policy decisions from the Vietnam war to China ’s opening to the world.

Bourdain’s words reference Kissinger’s role in devising a secret US bombing campaign on Cambodia, a neutral party, during the Vietnam war. The campaign’s controversy led Congress to pass the War Powers Resolution, requiring consent from Congress for future armed conflicts.

An investigation by The Intercept published in May delved into US military documents and found that Kissinger’s actions could have led to more civilian casualties than previously acknowledged.