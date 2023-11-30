Anthony Bourdain’s old quote calling Kissinger ‘murderous scumbag’ goes viral on X after ex-US Secretary of State’s death
- Anthony Bourdain despised Henry Kissinger, and called him a ‘murderous scumbag’ in his 2001 book
- Screenshots of Bourdain’s words are now making the rounds on X after Kissinger’s death. In 2018 – the year he died – Bourdain said he did not regret his words
“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands,” wrote Bourdain in his 2001 book, “A Cook’s Tour.”
Bourdain’s criticism of Kissinger continued later in life. He told the New Yorker in 2017, “I’m a big believer in moral gray areas, but, when it comes to that guy, in my view he should not be able to eat at a restaurant in New York.”
And in 2018, the last year of his life, Bourdain tweeted that he did not regret his words about Kissinger. That too, is being resurrected by users on the platform.
An investigation by The Intercept published in May delved into US military documents and found that Kissinger’s actions could have led to more civilian casualties than previously acknowledged.