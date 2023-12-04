Man shot dead by police after killing 4 family members in New York stab attack

A man wielding a steak knife killed four members of his extended family, including two children, at a home in the Queens borough of New York City early on Sunday before being shot dead by police, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department said a girl called to report the incident in Queens’ Far Rockaway neighbourhood and said “her cousin is killing her family members”.

The suspect, a 38-year-old, stabbed two police officers who responded to the scene, police told reporters. One of the officers then shot him dead, they added.