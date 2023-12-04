Cameron, who served as Conservative prime minister from 2010 to 2016, was named as Britain’s top diplomat on November 13 as current premier Rishi Sunak shuffled his ministerial team.

The trip will be a chance to “reaffirm the strength of the UK’s relationship with its closest strategic ally”, the foreign office said in a statement on Sunday.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, a former prime minister brought back into government last month, will visit Washington from Wednesday, his office said.

He is expected in the US capital on Wednesday where he will meet “key members of the Biden Administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as meeting Republican and Democratic Congressional figures”, the foreign office said.

At the centre of Cameron’s discussion will be “support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East”, it added.

Cameron made his first overseas trip in his new post to Ukraine just days after he was appointed.

While in Kyiv, he promised that London would “continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need … for however long it takes”.

Participants holding up candles in a coalition of political, faith and civil society leaders called Together for Humanity outside Downing Street in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, a UK interfaith coalition comprising religious, political and civic leaders, as well as grieving relatives of some of those killed in the Israel-Gaza war, held a vigil in London on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered in wet and frigid conditions opposite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate”, organisers said.

The grouping, Together for Humanity, aimed to highlight its nascent movement against rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate with the event, dubbed “Building Bridges”.

It was spearheaded by Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox, and supported by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as well as a leading British rabbi, imam and peace activists.

Welby told the crowd it was time to “clean away antisemitism and Islamophobia”, both of which have been on the rise in Britain since the war sparked by Hamas’ unprecedented attack.

“We will not let antisemitism, Islamophobia have a role in our streets, our schools, our towns,” Welby added.

Imam Monawar Hussain said “we stand united against all those who seek to sow hatred and division”.

British-Israeli Magen Inon, whose parents were killed in Hamas’s October 7 attack, was also among the speakers.

“Of course I’m angry,” he said.

“What the terrorists really tried to kill is the possibility of people of different backgrounds and faiths to live in peace alongside one another,” Inon added.

“The only possible revenge of my parents is to set aside fear and hate and to be hopeful that a better future is possible.”

From left, Imam Monawar Hussain, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Rabbi David Mason attend an anti-hate vigil opposite Downing Street in London on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP

Others at the vigil included Palestinian peace activist Hamze Awawde, who lives in Ramallah in the Palestinian Territories and has had relatives injured recently in the conflict.

He spoke of his grandfather, who 50 years ago “chose to fight and sacrifice himself, so his children and grandchildren would have a better future”.

But “50 years on, every year is worse than the last”.

With rain pouring down, those gathered observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the conflict, “whatever their origins”.

Together for Humanity has emerged since Israel began bombing Gaza in response to the October 7 attack, which has prompted a spike in antisemitism in Britain.

At least 1,747 incidents were recorded between October 7 and November 29 by the Community Security Trust, whose role is to protect the UK’s Jewish community.