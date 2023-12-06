Time magazine named US pop superstar Taylor Swift as its person of the year on Wednesday, calling the musical force of nature the “hero of her own story.”

“Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light … Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement.

“Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement. She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: She committed to validating the dreams, feelings, and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated.”

The huge US$92.8 million opening earlier this year of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film set the tone for the “Cruel Summer” singer’s 2023.