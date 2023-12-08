Joe Biden impeachment inquiry set for US House vote next week

House Republicans on Thursday took a step toward formally authorising an impeachment inquiry against US President Joe Biden tied to his family’s business dealings.

The vote, which is expected next week, would require all House lawmakers to go on the record as supporting or opposing the impeachment investigation conservative Republicans have been pursuing for months.

That move is something 18 Republicans representing areas Biden won in 2020 and others could be reluctant to do. Speaker Mike Johnson has said he believes the vote is necessary, however, in part to counter arguments that the continuing investigation is not legally legitimate.

US Congressman Jim Jordan outside the Capitol in October. Photo: Getty Images / TNS

Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said earlier this week he expected his panel could begin formal hearings early next year.