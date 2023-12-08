Joe Biden impeachment inquiry set for US House vote next week
- The Republican-led panels have investigated whether the US president benefited from his son’s foreign business dealings or abused his office
- The vote would require all House lawmakers to go on the record as supporting or opposing the impeachment investigation Republicans have been pursuing
House Republicans on Thursday took a step toward formally authorising an impeachment inquiry against US President Joe Biden tied to his family’s business dealings.
The vote, which is expected next week, would require all House lawmakers to go on the record as supporting or opposing the impeachment investigation conservative Republicans have been pursuing for months.
That move is something 18 Republicans representing areas Biden won in 2020 and others could be reluctant to do. Speaker Mike Johnson has said he believes the vote is necessary, however, in part to counter arguments that the continuing investigation is not legally legitimate.
Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said earlier this week he expected his panel could begin formal hearings early next year.
The resolution does not spell out any specific potential articles of impeachment.
There was no immediate response from the White House. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted the move.
“Next week we are going to waste time on an illegitimate impeachment inquiry of President Biden,” Jeffries told reporters.
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly in House Republicans’ impeachment probe
At least one House Republican, congressman Ken Buck of Colorado, has said he will vote against the resolution. Buck is retiring at the end of this Congress.
Johnson and his lieutenants can only absorb three Republican defections in order for the authorisation vote to succeed, with Democrats likely to be unified against it.
Johnson has said he is confident the resolution will pass.