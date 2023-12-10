Florida police arrested an 11-year-old who they say called in a fake school shooting on Tuesday because he wanted to leave school early.

The Marion county sheriff’s office said in a statement that investigators discovered the boy made the false 911 report from a friend’s mobile phone when the friend left his mobile phone unattended. Before placing the call, the boy told his friend he “wanted to go home early,” police said.

Police arrested the boy on charges of false report of a mass shooting, utilising a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, disruption of a school function, and misuse of a 911 emergency system, the statement said. It’s unclear if the boy is being represented by a lawyer.

In 911 audio released by police, a boy can be heard saying; “Help, there is a school shooter walking through the hallway.”