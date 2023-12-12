London’s financial district opens US offices amid post-Brexit charm offensive

The governing body of London’s financial district has announced plans to open offices in New York and Washington, in a push by British policymakers to forge stronger international financial ties after Brexit.

The City of London Corporation, which runs the British capital’s “Square Mile”, said its New York outpost opened on Monday, with the Washington office set to open on Tuesday.

The organisation said its aim was to help Britain foster closer financial regulatory cooperation with the United States , improve market access for British firms and attract greater US investment into Britain.