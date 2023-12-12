Zelensky issues plea for support during US visit as Ukraine funding stalls

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for US$61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a US$110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities. But the request is caught up in a debate over US immigration policy and border security. The US has already provided Ukraine US$111 billion for its fight against Russia’s 2022 invasion.

His time in Washington, which will include meetings on Tuesday at the White House and with Congress, is part of a last-minute push by the Biden administration to convince lawmakers to pass a supplemental funding bill, as officials warn that the money for Ukraine is running out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a quick visit to Washington on Monday, warning in a speech to a defence university that Russia may be fighting in Ukraine but its “real target is freedom” in America and around the world. He also issued a personal plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued support for Ukraine.

“If there’s anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it’s just (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his secret clique,” Zelensky told an audience of military leaders and students at the National Defence University. “Ukrainians haven’t given up and won’t give up. We know what to do. And you can count on Ukraine. And we hope just as much to be able to count on you.”

Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin was not only fighting against Ukraine but was targeting a free and united Europe.

Putin is not only destroying the lives of people in Ukrainian cities - his real target is democracy and freedom, Zelensky said.

“He’s spreading this ideology, looking for allies even here in America. His weapon against you right now is propaganda and disinformation,” Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine would not give up defending itself. “We know what to do. And you can count on Ukraine and we hope just as much to be able to count on you.”

“When the free world hesitates, that’s when dictatorships celebrate,” Zelensky warned.

04:28 Ukraine’s leader says Nato summit end a ‘big positive’ despite no timeline for Kyiv membership Ukraine’s leader says Nato summit end a ‘big positive’ despite no timeline for Kyiv membership

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who introduced the Ukrainian president, said America’s commitment to Ukraine is unshakeable and supporting the war is critical to ensuring the security of the U.S. and its allies.

“America’s commitments must be honoured. America’s security must be defended. And America’s word must be kept,” Austin said.

“We are determined to show the world that America will not flinch in our defence of freedom,” Austin said during a speech at a military university.

Austin said Zelensky is “living proof that a single person’s leadership can help rally an embattled democracy and inspire the free world and change the course of history.”

With Congress in its final work week before leaving for the holidays, questions remain as to whether Republicans will be able to come to an agreement on any rounds of future funding for Ukraine or Israel without White House concessions on additional border security as illegal crossings surge. But any border package also runs the risk of alienating some Democrats.

According to the Defence Department, there is about US$4.8 billion remaining in presidential drawdown authority, which pulls weapons from existing US stockpiles and sends them quickly to the war front, and about US$1.1 billion left in funding to replenish the US military stockpiles.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Monday that Zelensky’s visit comes at a critical time.

“This is exactly the right time to be having President Zelensky in town to have these discussions, because of what’s going on in Ukraine, the increased activity we’re seeing by the Russian armed forces as winter approaches, but also what’s going on on Capitol Hill,” said Kirby.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP

Kirby said Biden will make clear to Zelensky when they meet that the White House is standing firm on the supplemental budget request. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said top Office of Management and Budget, National Security Council and White House legislative affairs officials have continued to press the case for the funding.

Zelensky also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on Monday. The IMF board was to review Kyiv’s progress on a four-year Extended Fund Facility loan approved earlier this year.

Zelensky will be received by Biden at the White House later on Tuesday and also plans to meet to members of Congress, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

It is Zelensky’s third visit to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Additional reporting by dpa