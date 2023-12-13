Former US President Donald Trump cannot assert presidential immunity from a defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, an appeal court ruled on Wednesday, dealing him another setback in litigation she has pursued.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a federal judge’s decision to reject Trump’s claim of immunity, finding Trump had waited too long to raise it as a defence.

Trump’s lawyers in the case, Michael Madaio and Alina Habba, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photo: Bloomberg

Carroll in the lawsuit sought at least US$10 million in damages from Trump over comments he made in June 2019, when he was president, after she first publicly accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.