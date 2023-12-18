Security scare near Joe Biden as car collides with motorcade

A car crashed into a vehicle attached to Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday, with the security scare startling the US president as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware.

After a loud bang caused by a sedan slamming into an SUV positioned in a nearby intersection about 40 metres (130 feet) from Biden, security personnel rushed the president into a waiting vehicle and he was whisked away from the building in downtown Wilmington.

“Both the president and first lady are fine,” a White House official told an Agence France-Presse reporter who witnessed the incident. Further questions were referred to the US Secret Service.