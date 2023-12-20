It took less than two minutes for the ultra high-definition video to reach Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, sent at the test system’s maximum rate of 267 megabits per second.

The 15-second video was beamed to Earth from Nasa’s Psyche spacecraft, 30 million km (19 million miles) away.

An orange tabby cat named Taters stars in the first video transmitted by laser from deep space, stealing the show as he chases a red laser light.

The video was loaded into Psyche’s laser communication experiment before the spacecraft blasted off to a rare metal asteroid in October.

The mission team at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, decided to feature an employee’s playful three-year-old kitty.

The video was streamed to Earth on December 11 and released by Nasa this week. Despite the vast distance, the test relayed the video faster than most broadband internet connections here on Earth, said the project’s Ryan Rogalin.

Nasa wants to improve communications from deep space, especially as astronauts prepare to return to the moon with an eye toward Mars.

The laser demo is meant to send data at rates up to 100 times greater than the radio systems currently used by spacecraft far from Earth.

More test transmissions are planned as Psyche heads toward the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

But Taters will not be making any more appearances, according to JPL.

Joby Harris, an art director in JPL’s DesignLab, could not be prouder, but does not want his cat’s new-found celebrity to go to his head.

“I’m celebrating his spotlight with him, but making sure he keeps his paws on the carpet,” Harris said in an email on Tuesday.