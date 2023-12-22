Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after US$148 million judgment in defamation case

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, days after a jury decided he must pay more than US$148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers he defamed by falsely accusing them of helping to rig the 2020 election.

Former New York mayor Giuliani, who helped Republican former US president Donald Trump advance his false claims of a stolen 2020 election , filed the petition in US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, court documents showed.

In the filing, Giuliani said he had between US$100 million and US$500 million in liabilities and US$1 million to US$10 million in assets.

Giuliani said he owed US$148 million to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, the two former Georgia election workers.