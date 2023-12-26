US retaliates in Iraq with strikes on 3 sites used by Iran-backed militias
- The strikes were in response to attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria by the militias, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says
- There have been 103 attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17, according to a tally by US military officials
“US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Austin said in a statement.
“These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Arbil Air Base earlier today,” he said.
That attack wounded three US military personnel, one critically, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
Biden “places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue,” the statement added.
The drone attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition of former paramilitaries that are now integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.
The latest round of the Israel-Gaza war began when Hamas carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians according to a tally based on Israeli figures.
Following the attack, the US rushed military aid to Israel, which has carried out a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 20,670 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The militants once held significant territory in both countries but were pushed back by local ground forces supported by international air strikes in a bloody, multi-year conflict.
The latest unrest came less than a week after Austin returned from a trip to the Middle East focused on containing efforts by Iran-aligned groups to broaden the Israel-Gaza war.
That includes setting up a US-led maritime coalition to safeguard Red Sea commerce following a series of drone and missile attacks against commercial vessels by Houthi militants in Yemen.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian.
Additional reporting by Reuters