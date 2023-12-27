Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, apologises in Hebrew for antisemitic remarks

The statement arrives less than two weeks after Ye went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting the album. In the rant, he made insidious insinuations about Jewish influence and compared himself to Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

Ye’s apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, Vultures, has been delayed until January. The release has been pushed back several times from its original date in October.

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused.

The artist had also sparked outrage last year after he made a series of antisemitic social media posts, including one that appeared to accuse musician Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by “the Jewish people” and another that appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) advocacy group, which documents antisemitism, had described the musician’s remarks as inflammatory and conspiratorial. It said he was directly referenced in 59 antisemitic incidents tracked by the group during 2022.

“I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst … It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused,” the musician wrote on Instagram in Hebrew.

The ADL welcomed the rapper’s apology on Tuesday while noting the impact of his past remarks. “Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome,” the ADL said in a statement.

The American Jewish Committee, however, criticised Ye’s use of Hebrew in the apology.

“Beyond being bizarre and possibly a ploy to gain more attention, the Hebrew apology – posted without translation – is inaccessible to most American Jews who do not speak the language,” the AJC said in a statement.

Ye’s remarks last year led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.

“I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” Ye wrote on Tuesday.

“Your forgiveness is important to me,” he wrote, adding that he was committed to making amends and advancing unity.

The rapper’s comments on social justice issues have also sparked controversy, including in 2022 when he used a racial slur to describe comedian Trevor Noah. The same year he wore a shirt with “White Lives Matter” on it at Paris Fashion Week.

Additional reporting by Associated Press