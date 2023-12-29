Joe Biden extends EU steel, aluminium tariff exemption for 2 years
- The US had suspended import tariffs of 25 per cent on EU steel and 10 per cent on EU aluminium for two years from January 2022
- The US and the EU had been seeking agreement measures to address excess metal production capacity in non-market economies, such as China
US President Joe Biden on Thursday extended the suspension of tariffs on European Union steel and aluminium for two years to continue negotiations on measures to address overcapacity and low-carbon production.
EU tariffs, imposed in retaliation, covered a range of US goods from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to bourbon whiskey and power boats. Those have also been shelved until 2025, after elections on both sides of the Atlantic.
EU to investigate Chinese steel and aluminium sectors, with tariffs looming
The TRQ allows up to 3.3 million metric tons of EU steel and 384,000 tons of aluminium into the United States tariff-free, reflecting past trade levels, with the tariffs applying for any further amounts. The new exemption applies until December 31, 2025.
Biden kept tariffs fixed at the current level for non-EU countries.