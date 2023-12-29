Joe Biden extends EU steel, aluminium tariff exemption for 2 years

US President Joe Biden on Thursday extended the suspension of tariffs on European Union steel and aluminium for two years to continue negotiations on measures to address overcapacity and low-carbon production.

The United States suspended import tariffs of 25 per cent on EU steel and 10 per cent on EU aluminium for two years from January 2022, replacing the tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump with a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system.

EU tariffs, imposed in retaliation, covered a range of US goods from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to bourbon whiskey and power boats. Those have also been shelved until 2025, after elections on both sides of the Atlantic.