US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the sale to Israel of 155 mm artillery shells and related equipment without congressional review, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Blinken determined that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to Israel , thereby waiving congressional review requirements, according to the Pentagon.

The sale comes as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza . The US has pressed Israel to minimise civilian casualties in Gaza and has called for it to scale down the war in coming weeks.

The Pentagon said Israel has requested that fuzes, primers and charges be included in a previous request for 155mm shells. The estimated total value of the sale is US$147.5 million.