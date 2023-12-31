US urges appeal court to reject Trump immunity claim in 2020 election case
- Trump has claimed that the presidency is ‘cloaked with absolute immunity’ from prosecution. Special Counsel Jack Smith says: ‘He is wrong’
- Smith argues that nothing in the US Constitution or US law supports giving ex-presidents immunity from criminal charges for action taken while in office
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution, argued in a court filing that nothing in the US Constitution or American legal tradition supports giving former presidents “absolute immunity” from criminal charges for action taken while in office.
Smith said creating such a legal shield would place presidents above the law.
Smith argued that the separation of powers mandated by the constitution and legal precedent make clear that a former president can be charged for crimes he committed while in the White House “including, most critically here, illegal acts to remain in power despite losing an election.”
Trump, the front runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is appealing a lower-court ruling denying his bid to dismiss the election charges based on his claim of immunity. His lawyers argued in a December 23 filing that allowing Trump to be charged for conduct related to his official responsibilities would undermine the presidency.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is expected to hold arguments on the matter on January 9.
The timing of the court’s decision is seen as crucial to whether Trump will stand trial beginning in March as expected. Progress in the case has been halted while the immunity appeal remains pending.
Smith earlier this month asked the US Supreme Court to bypass the lower appeal court and immediately decide the issue, in an effort to stave off Trump’s attempt at delay.
The Supreme Court denied the request, leaving the issue for now with the DC Circuit court.