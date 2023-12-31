US appeal court allows California to bar guns in most public places

A federal appeal court on Saturday cleared the way for a California law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places to take effect at the start of 2024, as the panel put on hold a judge’s ruling declaring the measure unconstitutional.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals suspended a December 20 injunction issued by a judge who concluded the Democratic-led state’s law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution’s Second Amendment.

The three-judge panel issued an administrative stay that put the injunction on hold until a different 9th Circuit panel can consider whether to issue an even longer pause while the litigation plays out.

California Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco in November. Photo: AP

The measure, which is set to take effect on January 1 after being signed into law in September by Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, was enacted after a landmark ruling in June 2022 by the conservative-majority US Supreme Court that expanded gun rights nationwide.