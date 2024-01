A foreign exchange student from China who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found in what authorities said was an apparent “cyber kidnapping” scheme to extort US$80,000 from the student’s family.

The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at the home where he had been staying in Riverdale, about 48km (30 miles) from Salt Lake City.

Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcefully taken from his home.