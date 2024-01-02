Missing Chinese exchange student found safe in US following cyber kidnap scheme
- The 17-year-old, who was discovered in a tent, said he was convinced that his family in China was threatened and that he needed to isolate himself
- His family, meanwhile, paid US$80,000 in ransom after receiving a note and photo that made it appear the teen had been abducted and was in danger
A foreign exchange student from China who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found in what authorities said was an apparent “cyber kidnapping” scheme to extort US$80,000 from the student’s family.
The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at the home where he had been staying in Riverdale, about 48km (30 miles) from Salt Lake City.
Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcefully taken from his home.
But on Sunday night they said he was found safe in a tent about 40km (25 miles) away from Riverdale in the Brigham City area.
Chinese tourists shun Thailand as film stokes kidnapping fears on social media
He was convinced that his family in China was threatened and that he needed to isolate himself, according to police.
It was unclear how he received this information or why he was isolating himself.
Meanwhile, his family had received a ransom note and photograph of the student that made it appear that he had been abducted and was in danger.
The family paid US$80,000 in ransom before he was found.