The president of Harvard University resigned on Tuesday after coming under ferocious attack for her handling of antisemitism during protests over Gaza, as well as allegations that she had plagiarised in her academic work.

Claudine Gay was criticised in recent months after reports surfaced alleging that she did not properly cite scholarly sources. The most recent accusations came on Tuesday, published anonymously in a conservative online outlet.

Gay was also engulfed by scandal after she declined to say unequivocally whether calling for genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s code of conduct, during testimony to Congress alongside the heads of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania last month.

A truck in Cambridge, Massachusetts displays messages calling attention to a recent controversy involving testimony to Congress by presidents of three prestigious universities, including Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania. Photo: AP

Gay, who made history as the first black person to be president of the powerhouse university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said in her resignation letter that she had been subjected to personal threats and “racial animus.”