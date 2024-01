Murder Mouse: horror films in the works as Disney copyright expires

Barely 24 hours after Disney’s initial copyright on Mickey Mouse expired, two new indie horror films starring the beloved character have been announced.

Steamboat Willie, the first Disney film to feature Mickey, entered the public domain under US law on Monday, 95 years on from its initial release.

That means anyone is now free to copy, share, reuse and adapt the primitive, early versions of the characters that appear within the film, including Mickey and his girlfriend Minnie.

The original 1928 script for Disney’s Steamboat Willie, the first cartoon to star Mickey Mouse, on display at the Walt Disney Archives in Burbank, California. Photo: AFP

Despite warnings from Disney that it would seek to safeguard its most iconic character, opportunistic filmmakers had been expected to quickly announce their own unofficial remakes and adaptations – and they did not disappoint.

Mickey’s Mouse Trap will feature a masked killer dressed as Mickey stalking a group of young friends through an amusement arcade, while another untitled horror-comedy sees a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting ferry passengers.