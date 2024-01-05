Several people were wounded on Thursday morning in a shooting at an Iowa high school on the first day of classes after the holiday break, officials said.

The shooting at Perry High School took place just after 7.30am local time and resulted in “multiple victims,” Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a news briefing. The extent and exact number of injuries were still being determined, he said.

After the briefing, both CNN and NBC News reported that the shooter was dead, citing police officials. NBC reported that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police and state troopers at Perry Middle and High School during a shooting in Perry, Iowa on Thursday. Photo: AFP

ABC News previously reported that at least one person was killed, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. During the briefing, Infante did not confirm or deny that report.