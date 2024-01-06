The US Commerce Department said on Friday it found that imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, and South Korea are being dumped on to the US market and imports of tin mill products from China are also being subsidised.

The department also found that imports of tin mill products – a shiny silver metal widely used in cans for food, paint, aerosol products and other containers – from the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom are not being dumped, it said in a statement.

The Commerce Department imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on the tin-plated steel imports from Canada, Germany and China in August.