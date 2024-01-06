Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after take-off, local police said.

The German-born actor, who appeared on the big screen with George Clooney in The Good German and in 2008 action-comedy Speed Racer, died aboard a privately owned, one-engine aircraft on Thursday, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement.

Fishermen, divers and coastguard immediately went to the scene, where four bodies were recovered.