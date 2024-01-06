South China Morning Post
Christian Oliver in 2020. The actor was killed along with his two young daughters in a plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and 2 daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

  • The German-born actor, his daughters, aged 10 and 12, and a pilot died after their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after take-off
  • Oliver’s film and TV credits include The Good German with George Clooney, action-comedy Speed Racer and the Tom Cruise film Valkyrie
Agence France-Presse
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after take-off, local police said.

The German-born actor, who appeared on the big screen with George Clooney in The Good German and in 2008 action-comedy Speed Racer, died aboard a privately owned, one-engine aircraft on Thursday, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement.

Fishermen, divers and coastguard immediately went to the scene, where four bodies were recovered.

Oliver, 51, died along with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, and pilot Robert Sachs.

The plane was travelling from Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines, to St Lucia on Thursday.

The family appeared to be on holiday, with Oliver posting on Instagram days earlier an image of a tropical beach and the caption: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love … 2024 [here] we come!”

Oliver, born Christian Klepser, had more than 60 film and television credits to his name, including a minor part in Tom Cruise film Valkyrie.

Early career roles included television series Saved by the Bell: The New Class and The Baby-Sitters Club film.

In his native Germany, Oliver starred for two seasons in popular police action-drama Alarm fur Cobra 11.

