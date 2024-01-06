“We will share our findings in the public domain as they are completed in the spirit of transparency,” Ackman said, adding that his family was being attacked over his “actions to address problems in higher education.”

In a post on social platform X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire said that faculty members, including the president as well as board members, will be subject to checks using MIT’s own plagiarism standards.

Bill Ackman said on Friday he will begin checks on the work of all current faculty members of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for plagiarism after his wife, Neri Oxman, was accused of having lifted paragraphs of her dissertation at the university without citation.

Business Insider published a report on January 4 alleging that Oxman had failed to cite, and in at least one case, lifted directly, passages from other authors without citation in her 2010 doctoral dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Responding to the report in a social media post, Oxman acknowledged some sources had been improperly cited and apologised for the errors.

Ackman said in Friday’s post that Business Insider had “just” contacted Oxman after identifying other plagiarism in her dissertation. He said the outlet relayed plans to publish its story “this evening,” leaving them with insufficient time to research the claims.

Ackman became one of the most outspoken critics of former Harvard University president Claudine Gay , former University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and Sally Kornbluth, the president of MIT, after they failed to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policy at a Congressional hearing last month.

The hedge fund manager also protested Gay’s scholarship amid allegations she’d committed plagiarism in her academic works, suggesting that she was chosen to lead the school because of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

People protest against Bill Ackman’s campaign against diversity outside his office in New York on January 4. Photo: AP

After Gay’s resignation on Tuesday, Ackman tweeted, “Et tu Sally?” in an apparent reference to MIT’s Kornbluth.

In a statement this week, Kornbluth gave no indication that she intended to step down, describing new efforts to review the school’s approach to handling complaints of student misconduct and announcing a new committee on academic freedom and campus expression.

In a follow-up post, Ackman called for help with the review, adding the email address of an employee at Pershing Square, the hedge fund he founded, as a contact.