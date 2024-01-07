The accident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on January 5 has thrust Boeing’s 737 MAX plane – by far its most popular aircraft and its biggest source of revenue – into the spotlight again.

The manufacturer’s entire fleet of MAX aircraft was temporarily taken out of service in 2019 following two deadly crashes. Now, the US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a temporary grounding of some 737-9 MAX aircraft after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage on Friday, prompting regulators and airlines around the world to take precaution and discuss next steps.

Here are the measures that regulators, governments and airlines are adopting: