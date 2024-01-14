Advertisement
US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration
- The former secretary of state will depart later this winter and plans to help the US president’s election campaign
- Kerry was instrumental in helping to broker the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the UAE Consensus that calls for the transition away from fossil fuels
US climate envoy John Kerry will leave the administration later this winter and plans to help President Joe Biden’s election campaign, Kerry’s office said on Saturday.
Kerry, a US former secretary of state, informed his staff earlier on Saturday after speaking with Biden earlier this week, a spokesman for Kerry said.
Axios first reported on Saturday that Kerry, 80, will leave the administration later this winter, and plans to help Biden’s campaign.
Kerry was instrumental in helping to broker the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the UAE Consensus that calls for the transition away from fossil fuels reached in December at Cop28 in Dubai.
