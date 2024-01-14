US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

US climate envoy John Kerry will leave the administration later this winter and plans to help President Joe Biden’s election campaign, Kerry’s office said on Saturday.

Kerry, a US former secretary of state, informed his staff earlier on Saturday after speaking with Biden earlier this week, a spokesman for Kerry said.

Axios first reported on Saturday that Kerry, 80, will leave the administration later this winter, and plans to help Biden’s campaign.