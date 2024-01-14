South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Climate change
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate issues, attends a press conference in Beijing, China in July. Photo: Reuters
WorldUnited States & Canada

US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

  • The former secretary of state will depart later this winter and plans to help the US president’s election campaign
  • Kerry was instrumental in helping to broker the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the UAE Consensus that calls for the transition away from fossil fuels
Climate change
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP

US climate envoy John Kerry will leave the administration later this winter and plans to help President Joe Biden’s election campaign, Kerry’s office said on Saturday.

Kerry, a US former secretary of state, informed his staff earlier on Saturday after speaking with Biden earlier this week, a spokesman for Kerry said.

01:07

US climate envoy John Kerry meets China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in latest bid to repair frayed ties

US climate envoy John Kerry meets China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in latest bid to repair frayed ties

Axios first reported on Saturday that Kerry, 80, will leave the administration later this winter, and plans to help Biden’s campaign.

Kerry was instrumental in helping to broker the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the UAE Consensus that calls for the transition away from fossil fuels reached in December at Cop28 in Dubai.

Post