US defence chief Lloyd Austin released from hospital

“I’m grateful for the excellent care I received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and want to thank the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support,” Austin said in a statement.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from Walter Reed hospital, he said on Monday, after initially concealing his stay there from both the White House and Congress.

“As I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I’m eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon,” he said.

Austin, a 70-year-old career soldier, underwent minor surgery to treat the cancer on December 22, returning home the following day.

But he was readmitted after suffering complications including nausea and severe pain on January 1.

Doctors at Walter Reed said the Pentagon chief had received testing and non-surgical care to address needs including leg pain and would not need further cancer treatment.

“Secretary Austin’s prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent,” his doctors said in a statement released by the Pentagon.

“He has no planned further treatment for his cancer other than regular post-prostatectomy surveillance.”

Austin will work remotely with access to secure communications capabilities before returning to the Pentagon, the statement said.

The White House was not informed about Austin’s hospitalisation until January 4, while Congress was not told until the following day, and Biden did not learn of the cancer diagnosis until January 9.

In response, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients ordered an urgent review of the rules for when senior US officials are incapacitated, as did Austin’s chief of staff Kelly Magsamen.

The Pentagon’s independent inspector general also announced a review “to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the secretary of defence’s hospitalisation” in both December and January.

